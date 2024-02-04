Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $14.71 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PEP traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.