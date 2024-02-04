Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.33% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIN traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,684. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.