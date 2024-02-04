Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

