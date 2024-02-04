Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,000. Watsco accounts for approximately 2.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,553. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.22 and a 200-day moving average of $379.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

