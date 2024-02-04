Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $23.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,821.89. The stock had a trading volume of 167,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,932. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,648.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,576.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

