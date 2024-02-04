Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 40,972 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,972 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 4,782,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,272. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

