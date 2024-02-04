Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

