LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.2 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

