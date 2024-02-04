Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 0.8%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05). Approximately 18,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 285,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of £14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

