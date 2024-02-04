Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Down 3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 42,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.