Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Down 3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 42,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
