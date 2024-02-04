Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

LSPD stock opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Insiders sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

