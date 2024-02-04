Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $245.39 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

