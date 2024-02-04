Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

LOCL opened at $2.10 on Friday. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Local Bounti by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 927,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

