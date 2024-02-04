Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Trading Up 1.7%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.95. Approximately 9,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.54.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.3892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

