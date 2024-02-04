Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after buying an additional 911,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

