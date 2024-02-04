Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

