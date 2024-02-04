Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
