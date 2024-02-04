Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

