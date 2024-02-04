Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
