Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.