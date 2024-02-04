Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.