Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 53,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 10,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

About Lucero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.