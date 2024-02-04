Lumi Credits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130.07 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $130.07 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

