Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Luxfer worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 106.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

