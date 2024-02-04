LVZ Inc. Purchases New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

