LVZ Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.