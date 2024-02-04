LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,597. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

