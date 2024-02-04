M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on February 21st

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

