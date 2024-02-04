MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.0 million-$184.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.2 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 899,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,411. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.