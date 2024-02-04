MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.38 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and $1,535.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

