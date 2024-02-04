Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.98 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $32.98 million and $13,533.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.46 or 1.00030555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00172112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000776 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,790.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

