Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Critical Comparison

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 N/A -$26.39 million N/A N/A NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.59 million ($0.78) -1.46

Risk and Volatility

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mainz Biomed.

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A NanoViricides N/A -54.52% -50.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 2 0 2.67 NanoViricides 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mainz Biomed currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. NanoViricides has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 360.53%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Summary

Mainz Biomed beats NanoViricides on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test. The company has a research collaboration with Microba Life Sciences to discover and develop novel therapeutics for major diseases. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases. It also offers NV-CoV-2 Solution for injection, infusion, and inhalation to treat severe cases that are not yet hospitalized would be best performed by an injection; and injectable solution can be delivered directly into the lungs as a fog created using standard portable battery operated nebulizer devices which enables action at the most important site of infection by a respiratory virus, such as coronaviruses, RSV, influenzas, human meta-pneumovirus, certain adenoviruses, and other infections, that can lead to severe pneumonia. In addition, the company provides Nanoviricide, a biomimetic platform technology designed to attack enveloped virus particles to deliver anti-viral payload into infected cells sparing uninfected cells to block replication cycle without toxicity. NanoViricides, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

