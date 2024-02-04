Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.