Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MANH stock opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

