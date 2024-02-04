Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

