Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,391 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

