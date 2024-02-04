Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 420 ($5.34) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.07).

Marshalls Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.40 ($4.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.93. The company has a market cap of £743.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

