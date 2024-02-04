Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 420 ($5.34) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.07).
Marshalls Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.40 ($4.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.93. The company has a market cap of £743.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Marshalls Company Profile
