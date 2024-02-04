Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRE. CIBC upgraded Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Paradigm Capital cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.63.

TSE:MRE opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.13. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$11.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.15. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.7270992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,595 shares of company stock worth $106,737. 15.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

