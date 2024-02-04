Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 303,942 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.54% of Hess worth $1,191,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NYSE HES opened at $145.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

