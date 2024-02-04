Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550,269 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.98% of DuPont de Nemours worth $1,705,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

