Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.44% of Nasdaq worth $1,243,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

