Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.26 Billion Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,734,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.81% of STERIS worth $1,258,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE STE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.55. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

