Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.67 Billion Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 154,075 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,673,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

