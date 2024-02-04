Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,396,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,229,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

