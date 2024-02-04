Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 865,196 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 865,196 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,134,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.