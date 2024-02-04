Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.82. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

