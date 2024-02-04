Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.1% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

