Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Shares Up 1.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 3,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

