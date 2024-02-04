Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $126.41. 10,175,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

