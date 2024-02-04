Meritage Homes’ (MTH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.20.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

MTH stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

