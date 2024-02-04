Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

MLAB opened at $94.00 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of -671.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -457.11%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

